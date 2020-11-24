After a strange finish to the 2020 regular season, which saw three different key region games cancelled due to issues with COVID-19, the Heritage Generals (5-4) finally emerged from Region 7-AAAA as the No. 3 seed.
As a result, the Navy-and-Red are headed back to the Class AAAA state playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and for the fifth consecutive season, a very tough first-round opponent awaits in No. 9-ranked Hapeville Charter (5-3), the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
The game will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Banneker High School in Atlanta. The GHSA announced on Monday that all first-round state playoff games in Classes AA and AAAA would have to be played on Saturday due to not having enough officials available to cover all playoff games on Friday night.
Heritage has played five state playoff games in its history, four of them against state-ranked opponents.
In their first-ever appearance in the state playoffs in 2016, the Generals knocked off No. 10-ranked Stephens County on the road before a loss at No. 7-ranked Mary Persons in Forsyth.
Heritage would earn its first-ever home playoff game the following year, but drew a very tough assignment in No. 10-ranked Troup, who handed the Generals a defeat. Heritage would fall at No. 6-ranked Marist in 2018 before facing an unranked team last year, albeit a traditional state playoff stalwart in St. Pius X, who won the game in Boynton.
The Hornets earned the No. 2 seed out of their region this fall with a 5-1 mark in region play. Their victories came against Mays (21-0), Arabia Mountain (27-14), Stephenson (18-10) and Miller Grove (25-6), along with a forfeit against Druid Hills. They will enter the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak.
Their three losses this season have come against a pair of Class AAAAAAA opponents in North Forsyth (28-14) and Milton (43-18), while they also to Region 6-AAAA champion Marist (30-0).
Hapeville Charter is no stranger to the playoffs or to playoff success. After starting the program in 2011 and enduring four straight losing seasons, head coach Winston Gordon guided the Hornets to their first winning season (6-4) in 2015 before exploding under on the scene the following year.
Hapeville went 10-4 and made the Class AA state semifinals in 2016 and won it all in the classification the following year, going 14-1 and defeating Rabun County, 35-23 in the finals. They lost a decision to No. 4-ranked Callaway in the second round in 2018 and would fall to eventual state champion Dublin in the quarterfinals last year.
This season, Hapeville has earned a postseason berth behind a fairly balanced offense.
Senior running back Antavious Bradley, along with sophomores Marcus Tutt and Duce Hood, will share carries, while the Hornets can turn to senior Eric Brown or freshman Rashad Render to run the offense from the quarterback spot. Two of their top receivers are underclassmen, sophomore Krishon Lett and freshman John Cineas.
In the trenches, the Hornets have 6-foot-1, 300-pound senior Antonio Smith and 6-1, 300-pound junior Perrell Murray to go with 6-8, 265-pound All-State senior Christian Wingfield, who will also see action on the defensive line. That defensive line will also feature senior end Nick Hunter, junior end Leon Brown and sophomore Shalom Lamboi at tackle.
At linebacker, Hapeville has three good ones in senior Diondre Perch, junior Devon Irving, Jr. and sophomore Joseph Johnson, while senior Rashaad Bradley will anchor the secondary.
The winner of the game will face either Mount Zion-Jonesboro, the No. 4 seed from Region 5, or Region 8 champion Jefferson, one of the top teams in the entire classification.