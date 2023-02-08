Gabe Helton signs with Reinhardt

Joined by Lindsay Helton, Caleb Ownby, Zoriyanna Helton and Isaya Helton, LFO senior football player Gabe Helton signed his letter of intent to join the program at Reinhardt University on Wednesday afternoon.

 Scott Herpst

One of the most consistent, dependable and hard-hitting defensive backs northwest Georgia has seen over the last few years is trading in the red and white of LFO for the blue and gold of Reinhardt University.

Senior Gabe Helton, a three-time All-Region 6-AAA selection, will be taking his talents a little bit south to Waleska, Georgia to play for the burgeoning NAIA football powerhouse.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In