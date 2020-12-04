All week long, few people around the state gave Gordon Lee any chance of being able to stay with the state-ranked Commerce Tigers and, in the end, the Region 8-A champions ultimately moved on to the state quarterfinals with a 28-14 victory.
But for the better part of four quarters, it was anything but easy.
Region 6 runner-up Gordon Lee brought its 10-1 record to Ray Lamb Stadium and more than proved its playoff worthiness. However, the Commerce defense would step up with a big stop late in the fourth quarter and the Tigers would get a final touchdown with 2:21 left to finally ice the victory.
Commerce, running its patented triple-option, drove crisply down the field on its opening possession and scored after a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Freshman Sammy Brown scored on an 11-yard toss sweep and an Eryck Diaz extra point made it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
But Gordon Lee answered by running the wing-T to perfection. They covered 80 yards in just four plays as two sizeable Cade Peterson gains and a short run by Brody Cobb moved the ball to the Gordon Lee 47. One play later, Nate Dunfee got loose and outran the defense for the 53-yard score as Montgomery Kephart booted the game-tying kick with 5:01 left in the period.
Commerce scored on its next drive, chewing up 76 yards in 14 plays, all on the ground. Dreylan Martin would do the honors, diving over the pile for a 2-yard score as the home team regained the lead.
Gordon Lee was forced to punt on its next possession, but only after a pair of costly penalties put the Trojans behind the chains. However, Peterson flipped the field with a 52-yard punt that the Tigers opted not to field and the Gordon Lee defense made Commerce pay for that decision moments later.
Tiger quarterback Trey Huff, trying to make a pitch to Martin, was hit in the backfield and Cobb quickly pounced on the loose pigskin to give Gordon Lee great field possession at the Commerce 37.
However, the Tiger defense was equal to the challenge. After Gordon Lee got an initial first down, senior linebacker Gray Holbrook was able to bring Peterson down for a 3-yard loss on third-and-six back at the 22-yard line.
The Trojans elected to go for the first down and tried to set up a halfback pass, but Cobb's throw, intended for Jacob Neal, was slightly overthrown and ended up just out of the back of the endzone and the Tigers knelt to run out the final seconds of the half.
Gordon Lee got the ball to begin the second half and clicked off one of their most impressive drives of the season. They took the ball from their own 15-yard line and went 85 yards in 14 plays, with all but five yards coming on the ground.
A huge offsides call on the Tigers on fourth-and-3 from the Commerce 40 kept the drive alive and a 19-yard sprint by Cobb set up Peterson for a 4-yard TD run as Kephart's kick tied the game, 14-14, with 3:47 left in the quarter.
A good kick return set up shop for the Tigers at their own 42 and they would move to the Gordon Lee 27 before a five-yard false start penalty forced them into a fourth-and-7 situation. But on the very next snap, Huff found Brown all alone out in the flat and Brown hauled in the pass before rumbling to the endzone to put the Tigers back in the lead by seven with just 32 seconds left in the period.
The Trojans picked up two first downs, but the drive stalled out and a untimely short punt gave the the Tigers the ball at their own 39. But a face mask penalty on the Commerce offense backed them up and they were forced to punt for the first time in the game from their own 38.
Disaster appeared to have struck as the snap sailed high over the punter's head and he made a hasty retreat to field it near his own 20-yard line. But somehow, he was able to avoid the Gordon Lee rush and got the punt away. It would end up traveling 39 yards to flip the field and Gordon Lee took over at its own 23, hoping to begin a march for the tying score.
The Commerce defense, though, had its own plans in mind.
Three Gordon Lee runs netted eight yards and, with the possibility of not getting the ball back, the Trojans elected to go for it on fourth-and-two from the 31. However, the Tigers stacked up the play just past the line of scrimmage and an official measurement showed the Trojans had come up a yard short of the line to gain.
Gordon Lee fans had brief hope as Commerce fullback Elijah Burns coughed up the ball on a third-down run. But the senior was able to cover it up and Brown went 11 yards on fourth-and-three to move the chains. Two plays later, Brown crashed through for an 11-yard score to double the Tigers' advantage with 2:21 remaining and effectively seal the win.
The Trojans, of course, refused to give in and moved from its 37 to the Commerce 18 in the closing moments. But time would finally run out on the best season by a Gordon Lee team in nearly two decades.
Peterson, who led all of Class A Public coming into the game and was second statewide among all running backs in yardage, finished with 95 yards on 20 carries, putting him at 1,806 for the season and setting a new Gordon Lee record. He also finished the year with 27 touchdown runs.
Cobb picked up 57 yards on 12 carries and Groce went 7 of 14 for 80 yards. Neal had four catches for 48 yards and Peterson had three grabs for 32 yards. All total, the Trojans had 286 yards of offense, 206 on the ground.
Commerce (11-1) will now host defending state champion Irwin County (9-3), a 14-0 winner over Wilcox County, in next week's quarterfinal round, while the most successful season by a Gordon Lee team came to a close with a final 10-2 mark.