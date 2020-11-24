The last time Gordon Lee went 9-1 in the regular season was 2002 when they made a run all the way to the Class A state quarterfinals, knocking off Johnson County and Athens Academy before a heartbreaking 14-7 road loss at Hawkinsville.
They will be looking to make a similar or perhaps an even longer run this time around as the 9-1 Trojans will look to extend what has been an incredible season with their playoff opener this Friday night.
Billy Neil Ellis Stadium will be the location as Gordon Lee will host Georgia Military College Prep (5-4) in the first round of the Class A public school playoffs. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Head coach Lee Coleman's Bulldogs, the No. 3 seed from Region 7-A, are enjoying their first winning season since they went 7-3 in 2011.
GMC, located in Milledgeville, has victories this season over Central-Talbotton (34-0), Wilkinson County (7-6), Crawford County (47-19), Glascock County (42-0) and ACE Charter (38-13).
However, their four losses have been by wide margins. They lost a 51-0 decision to Creekside Christian Academy and were also shut out by playoff teams Cherokee Bluff (52-0) and Warren County (44-0). Their other loss was a 36-7 setback to 7-A champion Hancock Central. They also had a game versus Twiggs County canceled when the Cobras elected not to play this year because of COVID-19.
The Bulldogs are averaging 19.4 points a game this season and allowing 24.6 a game. By comparison, Gordon Lee is putting up just shy of 40 points per contest, one of the highest totals in the entire classification, and giving up just 14.9 a night on defense.
GMC boasts a 1,000 yard rusher this year in Yasir Saleem, while Jesse Washington will also see carries for the Red-and-Black. Sophomore Tyler Saunders will run the offense from under center, while freshman Noah Williams is one of the team's leading receivers.
Travion Woods is another name to know in the passing game as he will line up at tight end. On defense, M.J. Ingram and Jackson Miller are two of the Bulldogs' top defensive players, along with Washington, while Levi Ward will handle the kicking duties.
The Bulldogs had a three-year playoff run between 2000-2002, but never got past the first round and have not been to the playoffs since. Their best-ever finish was in 1960 when they advanced to the state semifinals in Class C before losing to Lincolnton (now Lincoln County), 33-14.
Last week, GMC trailed 13-3 at halftime, but scored 35 unanswered points to beat ACE Charter and clinch a playoff berth. Saleem was the workhorse with 29 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans have their own workhorse in Cade Peterson. The senior is just a few yards shy of 1,600 for the season and less than 200 yards away from Drew Cobb's single-season rushing record of 1,760 yards set in 2016.
Although it will be the first-ever football meeting between the two programs, the schools faced off in several high-profile softball games a few years back, including the memorable 2016 state finals.
GMC defeated Gordon Lee in the winners bracket final that season, 5-2, only to see the Lady Trojans fight their back way to the finals. Once there, they beat the Lady Bulldogs in back-to-back contests, 6-5 and 7-2, to claim another state championship.
The last time Gordon Lee made the postseason in football was 2012 when they suffered a 46-12 defeat at eventual state champion Emanuel County Institute, though their last playoff game in Chickamauga was a memorable one.
In 2007, the Trojans got a free play on an untimed down after a Commerce roughing-the-passer penalty on what should have been the final play of the night kept the action going. The free play resulted in a dramatic 31-yard field goal by Paden Harris, lifting Gordon Lee to a 16-14 win over the Tigers.
Ironically enough, should Gordon Lee win on Friday night, they would most likely be making a trip to Commerce to take on the Region 8 champions next week. State-ranked Commerce (9-1) will host Region 5 No. 4 seed Manchester (4-6) in their first-round game this Friday night.