Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans bolted out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and rolled to a 49-13 victory over Walker County neighbor and rival Ridgeland on Friday night.

Nate Dunfee scored four touchdowns for the home team, while quarterback Kade Cowan passed for a pair of scores on the night, both to Robert Henson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

