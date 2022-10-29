The Gordon Lee Trojans bolted out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and rolled to a 49-13 victory over Walker County neighbor and rival Ridgeland on Friday night.
Nate Dunfee scored four touchdowns for the home team, while quarterback Kade Cowan passed for a pair of scores on the night, both to Robert Henson.
Dunfee, who went over 1,200 yards rushing for the season during the evening, scored on a 16-yard run midway through the opening quarter, while Cowan found Henson on a 73-yard scoring strike just over three minutes later.
Dunfee (one yard) and Holt Roberts (two yards) added to Gordon Lee's lead with short second quarter runs. Ridgeland finally broke the ice as Chase Watkins hit Darrian Burks on a 19-yard pass with 29 seconds left before intermission. The point after was no good.
The Trojans got a 30-yard TD run by Dunfee at the 5:28 mark of the third and Cowan connected with Henson on a 47-yarder 1:21 later. A 20-yd TD run by Watkins got the Panthers back on the board a little over a minute later, but Dunfee answered with a 46-yard burst at the 2:03 mark to account for the final points of the night.
Gordon Lee outgained Ridgeland, 484-184, and had 23 first downs to just 10 for the Panthers. The Trojans ran the ball 48 times for 339 yards led by Dunfee's 179-yard, 14-rush effort. Roberts carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards. Henson had four rushes for 40, and Tyler Forester picked up 25 yards on five attempts.
Henson also finished the game with 126 receiving yards on just three catches, making up the majority of Cowan's 135-yard passing night (6 of 8). Bryson Johnson connected on all seven of his extra point attempts.
Sam Sartin had a pair of sacks for the Gordon Lee defense. Conner Whitman had one sack and one tackle for loss. Brodie Genter and Dalton Russell each had two tackles for loss, while Dunfee and Sam Wells both had one tackle for loss.
Watkins was 10 of 26 through the air for 118 yards, while the senior picked up 39 yards rushing on 12 carries. Bryson Donald had 24 yards on nine attempts. Carter Myers led the Panther receivers with 61 yards on just two catches, while Burks had a team-best five grabs for 42 yards.
Neither team committed a turnover.
Gordon Lee (4-5, 3-3) will play at Ringgold on Friday night. A victory over the Tigers, combined with a Bremen loss to LFO, would allow the Trojans to sneak in and grab the No. 4 seed for the state playoffs.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland (0-9, 0-6) will look to end the season on a positive note as they host Walker County rival LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.