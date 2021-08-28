As head coach of Gordon Lee, Josh Groce was thrilled to see his Trojans bounce back from last week's season-opening loss and post a victory on Friday night.
As defensive coordinator for Gordon Lee, he was even more thrilled to see his team post a shutout.
An inspired defensive effort, along with a ball-controlling offense, was the winning formula for the Navy-and-White in a 21-0 victory over LFO Friday night in Chickamauga.
"The kids played extremely well tonight," Groce said. "Number one, we had a better week of practice when it came to our energy and our scout team. Everything was just the complete opposite of what we had before last week and I think that's because the kids wanted to rise up and not repeat what happened last week. Hats off to our scout team this week because they're the ones that really got us ready to play."
That defensive effort resulted in holding LFO to just 132 yards, with 53 yards coming on 29 rushing attempts. Justin Cruise added a pair of sacks and Chandler Brown had a huge blocked punt to help set up a first-half score.
But while the defense played lights-out, they got plenty of help from their own offense in keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard.
The Trojans had over 30 minutes of total possession and, at one point, kept the ball for 8:15 of the fourth quarter, save for one LFO offensive play. That play resulted in a safety after LFO quarterback Will Carroll had to scramble to cover up a low snap in the endzone midway through the fourth quarter.
Gordon Lee then took the ensuing free kick and put the game away with a final touchdown drive as senior Ryan Swaney did the honors on Senior Night with an 18-yard scoring run.
"That's why we spend a lot of time working on offense in the summer," Groce added. "Some of the kids want to know when we're going to work on defense, but like I tell them, our best defense is our offense being out there on the field. To me, it's huge when we can control the clock."
A pair of Montgomery Kephart field goals accounted for the only points of the first half. His 19-yarder on the the Trojans' opening possession was set up by a nice over-the-shoulder catch down the sideline by Robert Henson for 32 yards. He later booted a 31-yarder with a minute to go in the half to cash in on Brown's blocked punt.
Gordon Lee would open the third quarter by driving 77 yards in just under four minutes. Nate Dunfee made a nice 24-yard catch off a wheel route pass from Kade Cowan and Penn Askew followed up with an impressive 22-yard run to set up a 10-yard Conner Whitman TD on a pitch play to the right. The extra point was missed.
The safety boosted the lead to 14-0 with 6:38 left to play and Swaney sealed the victory with his run with 1:38 remaining.
The only drama left was to see if the Trojan defense could preserve the shutout. LFO would drive from its own 36-yard line to the Gordon Lee 15 in the closing moments. Carroll had a big 28-yard, third-down run to move the chains and he connected on a 17-yard pass to Gabe Helton with less than a minute to go. However, a final pass attempt from the 19 fell incomplete with three seconds left.
Askew had a team-high 74 yards on seven carries for the Trojans, followed by 61 yards on 10 carries by Dunfee and 44 yards on 14 rushes by Whitman. Cowan went 4 of 6 in the air for 73 yards.
Carroll earned 40 yards on 21 carries for the Warriors, while completing 6 of 16 passes for 79 yards to five different receivers. Chase Rizzo had eight carries for 16 yards. Ladarius Bunch came up with an interception for the LFO defense while defensive tackle Tristan Ware had three tackles for loss.
Gordon Lee (1-1) will head to south Walker County for a Thursday night 7 p.m. kickoff at LaFayette, while LFO (0-1) is scheduled for an open date next Friday. The Warriors are slated to take the field again on Sept. 10 at home against LaFayette in the first Region 6-AAA game of the season. It will also be Homecoming at Tommy Cash Stadium.