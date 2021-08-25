Due to a scheduling issue with referees, the Gordon Lee-LaFayette varsity game will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 2 with starting kickoff bumped up to 7 p.m. at Jack King Stadium.
FOOTBALL: Gordon Lee-LaFayette moved to Thursday
sherpst
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- R. Kelly told victim her parents sold her for ‘bricks’ of drugs
- Report: Subject of failure to appear warrant arrested with meth
- Task Force conducts raid at local motel, woman arrested
- Darlington mourns history teacher John Zazzaro after medical emergency in class
- Delta surge hits Georgia congregations just when church life was returning to normal
- 17-year-old girl testifies about contracting herpes from R. Kelly
- 6 Floyd County schools to require masks next week after school board adopts COVID-19 policy
- R. Kelly shamed 17-year-old girl he gave herpes, beat her with Nike Air Force 1 shoe, she testifies
- 2 face aggravated animal cruelty charges after incident caught on video
- Protect yourself and your family; get the COVID vaccine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.