Gordon Lee High School has released instructions for purchasing tickets to Friday night's home football game against Dade County.
Ticket buyers will need to go to the following website and create an account (https://events.ticketspicket.com/home). Then search for "Gordon Lee High School”.
Once on the page showing all upcoming events, find and select "Gordon Lee vs. Dade" (September 4th, 7:30 p.m.).
The access codes are AQNA2H for home and YQ9RHZ for visitors and then follow the prompts to purchase tickets. All seats are general admission and good for any bleacher seating. Guests are expected to follow social distancing guidelines.
The school highly advises that you download the Ticket Spicket app to your phone to make it easier and more convenient when you enter the stadium on Friday.
A total of only 1,250 tickets will be made available.