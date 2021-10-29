For the second consecutive year, the Gordon Lee Trojans are headed to the state playoffs.
Although they will not be at home for the first round like they were last season, the Navy-and-White were able to secure the No. 4 spot in Region 6-A with a hard-fought victory at Armuchee on Friday night.
The Indians outgained the Trojans in total yards, 269-224, and ran 10 more offensive plays. However, Gordon Lee committed just four penalties for 30 yards, were 6 of 10 on third down and did not commit a turnover or allow a sack.
A 30-yard field goal by Montgomery Kephart with a 1:06 left in the first quarter served as the only points of the opening stanza.
Armuchee (5-3, 2-2) took a 7-3 lead with 6:09 left before halftime as Austin Stacy scored on a 9-yard run. But Gordon Lee (5-4, 2-2) would answer with a 28-yard Nate Dunfee touchdown run with 2:38 left in the second quarter and Kephart's extra point would give the visitors a narrow 10-7 advantage at the break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, which included the Trojans stopping the Indians on downs at the Gordon Lee 26 with less than five minutes left in the period, Dunfee found the end zone again, this time from 17 yards out, on a drive set up by an Armuchee fumble at the Indians' 44-yard line late in the third. The PAT was missed, but Gordon Lee held a two-score cushion, 16-7, with 9:54 remaining.
The Indians pulled within two points of the lead on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Chandler Desanto with 3:28 remaining. However, that would be final points of the night as the Trojans headed back to Chickamauga with the all-important victory.
Almost all of the Trojans' yards came on the ground as they rushed 44 times for 216 yards, while throwing for just eight. Dunfee had a huge night with 123 yards on 15 carries, averaging over eight yards a pop. Holt Roberts had 12 carries for 54 yards and Tyler Forester had a dozen carries for 49 yards. Kade Cowan had one catch for nine yards.
Stacy was the workhorse for the Indians with 25 carries for 121 yards. Desanto ran 14 times for 51 yards and completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards. Kameron Parker was Armuchee's leading receiver with four catches for 74 yards.
Gordon Lee will close out the regular season back at home next Friday night against 8-1 Trion, who sewed up the No. 2 spot in the region with a with a 61-28 victory over Mt. Zion on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.