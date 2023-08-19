Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans dropped a 56-14 decision at longtime rival Trion to begin their season on Friday night.

No further details were available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

