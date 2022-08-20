Gordon Lee Trojans

Holt Roberts' 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter pulled Gordon Lee to within 12 points of Trion on Friday night. However, Bulldog running back Logan Eller scored on a long run just seconds later and Trion went on to claim a 45-19 victory in Chickamauga.

Eller's 65-yard scoring jaunt came with 7:38 left to play and happened just 12 seconds after Roberts had found the end zone.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

