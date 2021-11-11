The Gordon Lee Trojans (5-5) are back in the playoffs for a second consecutive season and will open the playoffs this Saturday night at Region 8 champion Washington-Wilkes (8-2).
The first round and only the first round of the playoffs in Class A Public, Class A Private and Class AAAAAA are being played on Saturday due to a shortage of playoff-qualified officials.
Even though it will be Saturday Night Lights instead of Friday Night Lights, it's still a big deal for the Trojans, said head coach Josh Groce.
"This is a program that hadn't been to the playoffs in seven years (2013-2019) and now we're going for a second straight year," he said. "It's exciting.
"This year, we struggled early in the first game against Dade County and then again against LaFayette, but we've continued to improve every week. To be able to find our way into the playoffs is an exciting thing for this program."
The Tigers won their region despite a 31-20 loss at Commerce late in the season. Their only other setback of the year came in their season opener, a 26-20 non-region home loss to Laney.
Washington-Wilkes is led by head coach Sid Fritts, who is 17-4 thus far in his two seasons with the program. Fritts is the program's eighth head coach in the last 20 years.
The veteran sideline boss has coached at a number of different schools over the years, but enjoyed some of his greatest success at Rome in the mid-2000s where he won two region titles in five years.
Senior quarterback Dalen Cobb (5-11, 185) is a true dual-threat. He has completed 80 of 134 passes for 1,278 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with just three interceptions this season. He also has 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns on 113 carries.
Groce had high praise for Cobb, saying he was like combination of Bowdon signal-caller Robert McNeal and Trion running back Rob Brown.
"He's a really good athlete and a kid that we're probably going to see play somewhere on Saturdays," he added.
But the Trojans will not be able to focus all of their defensive attention on Cobb as senior running back Jamarquez Tyson, listed at 5-2 and 150 pounds, has picked up 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns on 111 carries in 2021, including six games of more than 100 yards.
"He's small in stature, but he plays really big," Groce explained. 'He's extremely fast, he runs hard and, even as small as he is, you never see him get driven backward."
Cobb's top target in the passing game is senior Quinzaibian Jackson (5-11, 170), who has 34 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Other names to know include seniors De'amonte Grant and Kevonta Jones, along with junior Desmond Cofer, who have combined for seven touchdowns and over 600 yards receiving.
The Tigers will be anchored in the trenches by seniors Levi Brock and Chris Wilson, along with juniors Jacyle Hines, Kynijal Williams and Jaden Davis. Brock doubles as the team's nose guard, while Hines will line up at defensive end. Jackson and Grant are also two of the leaders in the defensive secondary.
"They are extremely athletic," Groce said. "The main thing we've been talking about this week is just staying at home (on defense) and not trying to do things that we're not supposed to do, especially our outside linebackers.
"We can't be flying around, trying to stop a play on the other side (of the field) because they could easily bring it back to the other side of the field. We just have to stick with our responsibilities."
Washington-Wilkes made six appearances in the state finals from 1985 to 2005, but their greatest run of success came from 1960 to 1967 when they won four Class B state championships.
Their 1966 state title run was notable because it included the only other all-time football meeting between the Tigers and Gordon Lee.
Washington-Wilkes, then-coached by Charlie Davidson, hosted Gordon Lee in the state semifinals that season and claimed a 39-7 victory before defeating Vidalia at home, 20-13, for the state crown.
Gordon Lee was coached by Bob Allen that season and went 11-2 with their only other loss coming in a non-region game against Lakeview. They defeated Bremen and Manchester in the region playoffs before falling to the Tigers.
The winner of Saturday's game will take on either Region 4 No. 3 seed Montgomery County or Region 2 No. 2 seed Brooks County.