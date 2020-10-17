After five consecutive victories to start the season, the Gordon Lee Trojans tasted defeat for the first time this year on Friday night, dropping a tough 23-21 decision at Bowdon in the Region 6-A opener.
The Red Devils took a 17-14 lead into halftime and increased its lead to nine points after three quarters. The Trojans got a final touchdown in the fourth quarter, but were unable to muster up any more points the rest of the way.
Cade Peterson had 18 carries for a season-high 206 yards and one touchdown. Brody Cobb picked up 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Bo Rhudy was held to just 20 yards on seven attempts.
Blake Groce connected on 7 of 13 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown to Jacob Neal, who had five receptions for a season-high 117 yards.
Gordon Lee also lost a pair of fumbles on the night.
The Trojans (5-1, 0-1) will have another big region contest next Friday night at home as unbeaten Mt. Zion (6-0, 1-0) comes to town.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's edition of the Walker County Messenger.