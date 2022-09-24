As the crowd left Billy Neal Ellis Stadium and headed back to their cars parked all over downtown Chickamauga on Friday night, a local band could be heard playing the Kenny Wayne Shepherd hit "Blue on Black" during the town's 5th Quarter post-game party on Cove Road.
The song was only fitting considering bruising, physical battle that thousands of Walker County prep football fans watched just minutes earlier.
In a game that featured one tie and four lead changes in the second half, the Gordon Lee Trojans scored the game-winner with less than three minutes to go and made one final defensive stand in the closing seconds to hold off the LaFayette Ramblers, 26-22 in a Region 6-AAA classic.
Points were at a premium in the opening half.
The only score in the first two quarters came on a 7-yard touchdown run by Nate Dunfee on the first play of the second quarter. Dunfee ran a sweep to the right and got a nice block from Holt Roberts to spring him for six. The run was set up by a nice 27-yd pass from Kade Cowan to Sam Carswell.
LaFayette had the ball for all but 2:40 of the second quarter and put together two lengthy drives. However, a couple of costly penalties on the first drive and a couple of nice defensive plays by the Trojans on their next drive forced them to settle for two field goal attempts, both of which missed just wide to the right.
But things would change dramatically once the second half began.
Kadin Smith returned the second-half kickoff 63 yards to the Gordon Lee 21-yard line and three runs by Dawson Pendergrass covered the distance as the Ramblers tied things up, 7-7, less than 90 seconds into the third quarter.
The Trojans answered on their next possession, moving 80 yards in seven plays, including a big 41-yard run by Dunfee. Roberts, doing his best impression of legendary Tampa Bay fullback Mike Alstott, plowed his way in from three yards out and Gordon Lee led 13-7 with 7:07 left in the third after a missed extra point.
Austin Tucker ran the ensuing kickoff back towards midfield and once again it took LaFayette just three plays to hit paydirt. Pendergrass, who got the start at quarterback due to injuries to both Zach Barrett and Khalas Finley, hit Smith for a 28-yard gain and Tucker ran for seven before Pendergrass found a seam up the middle to score from 12 yards out. Jacob Brown's PAT gave the Ramblers their first lead of the game, 14-13, with 5:53 left in the period.
A third-down tackle for loss by LaFayette's Cody Davis, help the Ramblers force a Gordon Lee punt and the offense took over at its own 31 with 2:39 left in the third. The Ramblers drove into Gordon Lee territory and opted to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Trojans' 39-yard line.
However, Dunfee anticipated the throw and returned the interception 65 yards to put Gordon Lee back in front, 19-14, with two seconds left in the period.
Undaunted, LaFayette clicked off a 10-play, 70-yard drive in response. Pendergrass completed big third-down passes to Jaden Morris and Sam Hall and the Ramblers were able to overcome a 15-yard clipping penalty, thanks to a 29-yard catch by Brown that moved the ball inside the 10.
Two more runs by Pendergrass covered the remaining nine yards and the junior added a 2-point conversion run to put his team back in the lead, 22-19, with 8:14 remaining.
But faced with its second deficit of the second half, Gordon Lee turned to the power game as Dunfee, Roberts and the offensive line began to pound away at the middle of the LaFayette defense.
Starting at its own 21-yard line, Gordon Lee ran the ball 11 straight times with only one run failing to gain at least three yards. Roberts powered his way for 13 on a third-and-3 call from the LaFayette 25 and Dunfee found the end zone from 12 yards out with 2:47 left to play. Bryson Johnson added a crucial extra point to make it a four-point Trojan cushion with 2:47 to go.
Needing a touchdown to retake the lead, LaFayette fielded a squib kickoff at its own 34 and the Ramblers got a huge 15-yard catch by Hall on fourth-and-11 to move the ball to midfield with just over a minute to play.
But Roberts broke through the line to sack Pendergrass for the first time in the game and then, on the very next play, Dunfee made his second pick of the night as Gordon Lee took over at its own 35-yard line. Two kneel-downs ran off the final 46 seconds as the Trojans celebrated the region win.
Dunfee ran 18 times for 135 yards and Roberts picked up 103 yards on 23 tough carries, while Cowan completed 2 of 3 passes for 36 yards.
Roberts and Dalton Russell had seven tackles apiece. Peyton Groce recorded 10 stops and Conner Whitman returned to the lineup at linebacker and had five tackles and an assist with two tackles for loss.
Pendergrass finished with over 300 yards of total offense. He was 12 of 20 in the air for 209 yards and ran 19 times for 93 of LaFayette's 98 yards on the ground. Morris had five catches for 115 yards, while Hall pulled down six grabs for 70 yards.
Gordon Lee (2-3, 1-1) will look to keep it rolling next Friday night at Coahulla Creek (4-1, 2-0), while LaFayette (1-4, 0-2) will be at home to welcome in Adairsville (4-1, 2-0).