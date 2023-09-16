Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans fell to 0-1 in Region 6-AAA after a 31-3 defeat at Bremen on Friday night.

The Trojans fell behind 14-0 after one quarter before finally getting on the board with a Bryson Johnson field goal in the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

