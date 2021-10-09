The Gordon Lee Trojans put up a valiant effort on the road Friday night, but came up three points short in a 30-27 overtime loss at Mt. Zion in a key Region 6-A game for both clubs.
The two teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles (6-1, 2-0) were able to forge a 14-10 lead at halftime. Both teams tacked on touchdowns in the third quarter, but the hosts would still enjoy a 21-17 lead going into the final 12 minutes.
However, Gordon Lee was able to tie things up at 27 apiece and get the game to overtime. Unfortunately for the Navy-and-White, the Trojans came up scoreless in OT, while Eagles were able to get a field goal to account for the winning margin.
No further details or statistics were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (3-4, 0-2) will have a week off to regroup before a region contest back at home against B.E.S.T. Academy, who dropped a 35-14 decision to Armuchee Friday night at Atlanta's Lakewood Stadium.
