The Gordon Lee Trojans put up a valiant effort on the road Friday night, but came up three points short in a 30-27 overtime loss at Mt. Zion in a key Region 6-A game for both clubs.

The two teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles (6-1, 2-0) were able to forge a 14-10 lead at halftime. Both teams tacked on touchdowns in the third quarter, but the hosts would still enjoy a 21-17 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

However, Gordon Lee was able to tie things up at 27 apiece and get the game to overtime. Unfortunately for the Navy-and-White, the Trojans came up scoreless in OT, while Eagles were able to get a field goal to account for the winning margin.

No further details or statistics were available as of press time.

Gordon Lee (3-4, 0-2) will have a week off to regroup before a region contest back at home against B.E.S.T. Academy, who dropped a 35-14 decision to Armuchee Friday night at Atlanta's Lakewood Stadium.

Read more on this game in Wednesday's Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

