The Gordon Lee Trojans outgained visiting Gordon Central nearly three-to-one in total offense and rolled to a 43-7 victory at Billy Neil Ellis Stadium on Friday night.
The Trojans put up 354 of their 393 yards on the ground, averaging just over 7.5 yards per attempt, as they evened up their record at 2-2 overall.
Eleven different ball carriers saw action for the home team, led by Nate Dunfee's 123 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Dunfee scored from 17 yards out in the first quarter and tacked on a 31-yard touchdown early in the second.
Holt Roberts, who carried 11 times for 64 yards, got Gordon Lee on the board early as he carried three times for 27 yards on a short opening drive. Field position was set up by Conner Whitman, who slung down the Warriors' punter on an aborted kick attempt deep in Central's own territory.
Whitman, who got the start at quarterback, went 2 of 4 in the air for 39 yards. He was intercepted twice, but his first completion of the game went to a wide open Caden Derryberry in the end zone for a 23-yard score that made it 29-0 at halftime.
The Trojans scored on their first two drives of the second half. Zane Blaylock, who recorded two sacks on defense, capped an eight-play, 54-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Then, following a 15-yard Warrior punt, Gordon Lee went 55 yards in just three plays. Ryan Swaney carried twice on the drive for 51 yards, a 19-yard burst and a 32-yard scoring scamper two plays later to make it 43-0 with 4:25 left in the quarter.
The final 94 of the Warriors' 133 yards of total offense came on a fourth-quarter drive with a running clock against Gordon Lee's junior varsity and freshman defense. Running back Sean Gray would get in the end zone from seven yards out with four minutes remaining to prevent the shutout.
Penn Askew had 10 stops on the night and several Trojans had tackles for loss. Whitman also came up with an interception on defense, while Robert Henson - the holder on special teams - threw a two-point conversion pass to Roberts after the Warriors' kick rush forced the Trojans to abandon a PAT try in the second quarter.
Swaney added 68 yards on four carries, all in the second half. Grant Dillard hauled in a 16-yard pass and Montgomery Kephart went 5 of 5 on extra points.
Brison McGinnis had 38 yards on five carries for Central (0-4), while Gray ran the ball 12 times for 35 yards. The Warriors finished 2 of 6 in the air for 29 yards, 23 coming on a halfback pass by Gray on the final possession.
Gordon Lee will play its final non-region game of the season on the road next Friday night at Southeast Whitfield.