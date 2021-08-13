After taking a few lumps in their opening scrimmage against Ringgold this past Friday night, the Gordon Lee Trojans welcomed in another Catoosa County foe on Thursday for the final scrimmage of the preseason, determined to make amends.
And that they did.
Gordon Lee scored two first-quarter touchdowns and held visiting Heritage to just one score on the night to defeat the Generals, 14-7.
It was the lone preseason scrimmage allowed for Heritage, as they opted for a spring scrimmage against Dalton back in May.
Gordon Lee was outgained 332-238 on the night and did not attempt a single pass, but came up with the defensive plays when they needed them.
"The biggest thing is, and I've said this all along, we've got to find our niche and I'm hoping this team found it tonight," GL head coach Josh Groce said. "We played with a whole lot more physicality. We knew what we were supposed to be reading and we attacked it a lot better, so I'm hoping tonight will be what gets us going."
The first touchdown came with 4:16 left in the opening quarter as Conner Whitman, getting the start at fullback, plowed in from four yards out. Montgomery Kephart kicked the first of two extra points to stake the Trojans to a 7-0 lead.
The home team would get the ball back once more before the end of the quarter and with 1:08 to play in the period, Nate Dunfee broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown gallop to increase his team's advantage.
The Generals would finally get on the board with just 31 seconds left before intermission. Kaden Swope hit J.D. Black for a 75-yard touchdown pass and Anderson Britton booted the extra point to cut Gordon Lee's lead in half.
The second half was played mostly with reserve players.
Heritage would drive the ball down inside the Gordon Lee 20-yard line in the final minute of the game. But facing fourth down from the 16-yard line, a bobbled hand-off led to a fumble that Trojan defender Avery Bloodworth pounced on to end the night.
Gordon Lee's yardage came on 33 carries by 10 different backs. Dunfee led the way with 94 yards on seven carries, while Whitman rushed six times for 28 yards. Holt Roberts had 22 yards on three carries, while quarterback Kade Cowan had three runs for 21 yards. Brock Crutchfield had 40 yards on just two carries in the second half.
"There's a lot of things we still have to work on," Groce added. "We're still far from where we need to be, but this is a good stepping stone. We're getting closer."
Heritage finished with 203 yards on 27 total carries with seven different backs sharing the load. Julian Sexton had five carries for 74 yards and Landon Cansler ran 10 times for 41 yards. Freshman Jacob Dawson picked up 50 yards on five second-half attempts.
Swope was 5 of 9 in the air for 106 yards, while Black led the receivers with two catches for 79 yards. Back-up quarterback J.C. Armour completed 1 of 5 passes in the second half for 23 yards.
Both teams lost one fumble on the night. Heritage was penalized nine times for 60 yards, while Gordon Lee incurred just four penalties for 30 yards.
"I think Coach Groce does a great job with his kids," Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said afterward. "They had a really good week of practice and they came out and really brought it to us. They approached the night pretty well. Some of our guys did and some of our guys didn't, so I thought it was a good lesson for us.
"We need to know who we are and we need to play the same and be the same no matter who we are or who we're playing, whether it's preseason or in-season. We've got to get a little bit more of a focus on who we are in our own hearts and just get better individually."
Both teams open the regular season next Friday. Gordon Lee will make the trip to Trenton to face longtime rival Dade County, while Heritage will also take on a rival as they head up Battlefield Parkway to do battle with LFO. Kick-off for both games is 7:30 p.m.