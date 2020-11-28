Being a No. 2 seed for the Class A Public School Playoffs, the odds are slim that the Gordon Lee Trojans will get another football game at home before the postseason wraps up.
So if Friday night was indeed the last time this year's seniors would take the field in front of their hometown fans in Chickamauga, they made absolutely sure they went out in memorable fashion.
The 2020 Trojans became the first team in school history to put up 50 or more points four times in a season and set a new school mark for margin of victory in a playoff game with a 56-0 drubbing of Georgia Mililtary College Prep.
Once again, Gordon Lee flirted with 500 yards of total offense, amassing 493 yards with 362 coming on 45 carries. The Trojans bolted out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a 42-0 advantage at halftime before adding two more scores in the third.
It's the largest margin of victory for a Gordon Lee team since a 70-0 blowout of Lakeview in the opening game of the 1947 season and the sixth-biggest win in school history, according to records kept by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association (ghsfha.org).
Senior Cade Peterson ran the ball 18 times for 117 yards and scored on runs a 3, 3 and 10 yards. Peterson, the second-leading rusher in the state in all classifications coming into the ball game, now has 1,711 yards on the season. He is just 51 yards from breaking Drew Cobb's single-season mark of 1,761 set five years ago.
Bo Rhudy led the Trojans with 119 yards on just 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3 and 57 yards, while quarterback Blake Groce had 51 yards on two carries, scored once and added 129 yards in the air on an efficient 4 of 5 passing.
Jacob Neal had two receptions for 64 yards. Brody Cobb had four carries for 29 yards, including a 3-yard TD run, and Nate Dunfee added 31 yards on two carries, 43 yards on one catch and scored on an interception return.
Defensively, Cobb and Penn Askew each had four solo tackles, while Askew added an assist, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups.
With the win, Gordon Lee (10-1) will make the drive to Commerce next Friday night to face the fourth-ranked Tigers, the Region 8-A champion, in the second round. Commerce, who also sports a 10-1 mark, is riding an eight-game winning streak overall, following a 52-20 victory over Manchester on Friday night.
The two programs have met on the football field just once. That came in the first round of the 2007 playoffs when the Trojans got a field goal by Paden Harris on an untimed down, following a defensive penalty on the Tigers on what would have been the final play of the game. Harris split the uprights to give Gordon Lee a dramatic 16-14 victory.
The winner of next week's contest will take on the winner between Region 4 runner-up Wilcox County and Region 2 champion and defending state champ Irwin County.
Region 6 went 2-2 in the first round. In addition to Gordon Lee's victory, region champ Bowdon roughed up Wilkinson County, 35-6, but Mt. Zion-Carroll took a 60-14 decision on the chin from Warren County. Fourth-seeded B.E.S.T. Academy nearly pulled the upset, but fell 24-22 to Region 7 champ Hancock Central.