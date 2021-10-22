The Gordon Lee Trojans kept their playoff hopes alive with a 28-6 Homecoming victory over B.E.S.T. Academy Friday night in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee (4-4, 1-2) led 14-0 at the end of first quarter. Tyler Forester scored on a 7-yard run with Robert Henson picking up the 2-point conversion midway through the opening stanza. Nate Dunfee added an 8-yard run with 1:14 left in the quarter, although the extra point was blocked.
The Trojans extended their lead 15 seconds into the second quarter as Henson came up with a pick-six and Montgomery Kephart added the PAT.
The Eagles (1-6, 0-3) finally got on the board with 1:33 left before halftime as quarterback Nique Bell hit Amir Robinson for a 62-yard TD pass, but a conversion run would come up short.
The final points of the night were turned in by the home team as Conner Whitman scored from a yard out with 9:29 left to play in the game. Kephart booted the extra point.
The Trojans outgained the Eagles, 227-196, on the night with 216 of those yards coming on 46 rushing attempts. Dunfee had 19 carries for 109 yards. Forester ran eight times for 48 yards, while Holt Roberts, Penn Askew and Ryan Swaney all had at least 20 yards on the ground.
Whitman was 2 of 6 through the air for 11 yards. Henson caught one pass for eight yards and Caden Derryberry caught the other for three.
Bell finished with 70 yards passing on 2 of 5 attempts. He also ran 10 times for 45 yards, while Robinson picked up 38 yards on 10 carries.
Gordon Lee will head south to face Armuchee (5-2, 1-2) next Friday night in a game that will likely decide the fourth and final playoff participant from Region 6-A. The Indians are coming off a 48-7 loss to Trion on Thursday in a game that was called off after halftime due to inclement weather.