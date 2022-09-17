The Gordon Lee Trojans and Bremen Blue Devils, longtime foes in Region 6-A, met in Chickamauga on Friday night as foes in Region 6-AAA for the first time and it was the visitors returning home with a hard-fought 14-7 victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bremen went in front with a pair of touchdowns. Parr Folsom broke free for a 38-yard scoring run with 9:01 left before halftime, and Trent McPherson added a 34-yard TD run just under five minutes later. Zach Burns kicked both PAT's to give the Devils a 14-0 at intermission.
Gordon Lee got on the board with 9:24 left in the third quarter on a 30-yard scoring run by Holt Roberts. Bryson Johnson's extra point cut the deficit down to seven. Unfortunately for the home team, it would be the final points of the night.
Bremen ran 50 plays to 48 for Gordon Lee, but amassed 332 yards of offense to just 217 for the Trojans. The Blue Devils ran for 261 yards, while Adam Chapman went 5 of 7 in the air for 71 yards. Folsom carried 11 times for 85 yards and Chapman gained 80 yards on 21 carries.
Nate Dunfee ran the ball 14 times for 71 yards for Gordon Lee, while Roberts finished with 66 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Kade Cowan was 5 of 13 passing for 70 yards, all to Dunfee.
Roberts and Peyton Groce each had 13 tackles apiece for the Trojan defense.
Gordon Lee (1-3, 0-1) will be back at home next Friday night to take on LaFayette. It will be the Trojans' last home game until an Oct. 28 battle with Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.