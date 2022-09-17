Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans and Bremen Blue Devils, longtime foes in Region 6-A, met in Chickamauga on Friday night as foes in Region 6-AAA for the first time and it was the visitors returning home with a hard-fought 14-7 victory.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bremen went in front with a pair of touchdowns. Parr Folsom broke free for a 38-yard scoring run with 9:01 left before halftime, and Trent McPherson added a 34-yard TD run just under five minutes later. Zach Burns kicked both PAT's to give the Devils a 14-0 at intermission.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

