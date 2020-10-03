The Gordon Lee Trojans showed very little rust coming off an open week and ground out a 33-7 win at Gordon Central's Ratner Stadium on Friday night.
It was the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.
Following a scoreless first period, the Trojans took control with 20 points in the second quarter to stake themselves to a 20-0 halftime lead.
After missing a field goal in the opening stanza, Gordon Lee broke the ice less than four minutes into the second quarter on a short Bo Rhudy TD run.
Cade Peterson scored his first TD of the night on a short run with just under five minutes to play in the half and quarterback Blake Groce added to the lead in the closing seconds of the half as he connected with Brody Cobb in a 12-yard scoring strike.
Gordon Lee used a lengthy, time-consumiing drive in the third quarter before Rhudy found the endzone again on the first play of the fourth to boost the lead to 27-0.
Central finally got on the board later in the period as a 78-yard run by Jordan Boone set up quarterback Tre Williams' 4-yard keeper. However, Peterson would find paydirt one final time on a 35-yard score with less than three minutes remaining.
Gordon Lee methodically piled up 213 rushing yards. Peterson had 87 yards on 13 carries, while Rhudy added 82 on 18 attempts. Groce was 2 of 6 passing for 43 yards, including a 31-yard throw to Jacob Neal.
A total of 17 different Trojans made at least one solo tackle in the game with Rhudy and Kade Cowan leading the way with four apiece. Cobb, Peterson, Logan Ball and Jackson Moore each had a tackle for loss, while Kameron Oliver and Hayden Walker each recorded a sack.
The Trojans, now 4-0 for the first time since 2002, will look to remain unbeaten next Friday back at home against Southeast Whitfield. The Raiders won for the first time this season on Friday, downing Armuchee, 21-7.
Information from Daniel Bell of the Calhoun Times was used in this story.