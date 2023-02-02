Ty Gilbert signs with Jacksonville State

Ringgold senior Ty Gilbert will be heading to Alabama this fall to play football at Jacksonville State University. Among the many on hand for the signing at RHS on Wednesday were Abbey White and Jada Gilbert, along with Randy White and Craig Gilbert.

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

Ty Gilbert had a dream to play college football and this past Wednesday, that dream took its first step to becoming a reality when the rangy Ringgold receiver signed a letter of intent to play for perennial FBS power-turned FCS program Jacksonville State (Ala.).

"(This day) means a lot," said Gilbert, who signed in front of a standing-room-only crowd in the RHS Score Room. "Just looking back over my four years here, it went by so fast. This has always been my dream, so I'm glad I can get it all over with now and get on with baseball season."

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In