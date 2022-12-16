GHSA
AP-

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons announced a three-year deal on Thursday to bring the boys' tackle and girls' flag football state championship games to Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning in 2023.

“We are excited to partner with GHSA to bring the football championships to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO and President Rich McKay. “Youth sports is, and has always been, a priority for the Atlanta Falcons,” McKay continued. “This announcement is a testament to the coordinated efforts of many and we are excited to continue to support and grow the sport we all love.”

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

