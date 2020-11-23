In order to make sure all of its high school football playoff games have officials for the first round, the GHSA announced early on Monday that first-round playoff games in Classes AA and AAAA would be played on Saturday, while all other playoff games in the other six classifications would be played on Friday as orginally scheduled.
A report by Todd Holcomb of the AJC said the GHSA would use a rotation of classifications playing first-round games on Saturdays in years to come. With eight separate classes for football, there are 128 playoff games slated for the opening round.
While that is down from the approximately 175 games usually played on a Friday night in the regular season, the report added that the GHSA cited that game officials working playoffs must also attend camps and take certain courses in order to qualify for the assignments. The report added that the GHSA is also dealing with a growing shortage of officials in general, as well as the fact that the threat of COVID-19 also led some officials to opt out of the 2020 season.
The decision will affect several local teams in the northwest Georgia area, including Heritage. Athletic Director Eric Schexnaildre said on Monday that the school is currently in contact with their first-round opponent, Hapeville Charter, to determine a game time and location for Saturday. Details were unknown as of press time.
Hapeville Charter Career Academy, located on Buffington Road in Atlanta, does not have its own on-campus stadium and, like a number of teams in that area, shares community stadiums with other local schools or uses other school's stadiums during the season.
According to the schedules on the GHSA website, Hapeville played one game at Milton High School and two at Banneker High School during the regular season. They also played a game at Avondale Stadium in Avondale Estates and another at Halford Stadium in Clarkston.
Other playoff games involving local teams now slated for Saturday include Lovett at Pepperell, Model at Washington, Pace Academy at Fannin County and Chattooga at South Atlanta in Class AA and Stephenson at Northwest Whitfield, Arabia Mountain at Cedartown and Central-Carrolton at Marist in Class AAAA.