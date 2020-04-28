A total of 21 players that played high school football in the Peach State were selected during the recent 2020 NFL Draft.
That marked the highest number of picks from Georgia since 2017 (29) and the third-most in this decade. A high mark was set in 2015 when 30 former Peach State prep players heard their names called in the draft.
The 21 players picked this year prepped at 20 different schools in the state. Pace Academy was the only school with two former players drafted.
Three players went in the first round, including OL Andrew Thomas (Pace Academy) to the New York Giants with the No. 4 overall pick. DL Derrick Brown (Lanier) went No. 7 to Carolina and CB A.J. Terrell (Westlake) went No. 16 to Atlanta. Two more were selected in Round 2. S Xavier McKinney (Roswell) was picked by the New York Giants and S Kyle Dugger (Whitewater) went to New England.
The 20 high schools represented covered all classifications.
Westlake, Roswell and McEachern were all Class 7A (in 2019), while Class 6A schools that saw former players drafted included Lanier, Sprayberry, Stephenson, Houston County, Glynn Academy and Gainesville.
Whitewater, Eagle's Landing, Hiram, Paulding County, Buford and Harris County were all 5A schools that had alumni drafted, while the rest included North Clayton (4A), Pace Academy (3A), Rabun County (2A), Stratford Academy (1A Private) and John Milledge Academy (GISA-AAA).
Information from ScoreAtlanta.com was used in this story.