With a revenge game against Sonoraville next week to be followed by a potential Region 6-AAA championship game against Rockmart the next, it would have been all too easy for the Ringgold Tigers to overlook Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
But they didn't.
With a business-like approach, the Tigers took care of the Colts, 42-7, in Varnell to move to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in region play.
The victory secured Ringgold's first postseason appearance since 2018, while Adairsville's 49-33 loss to Rockmart assured the Tigers of no worse than second place in the final region standings, earning Ringgold a guaranteed first-round home playoff game for the first time since their state semifinal run in 2013.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first possession. After forcing a Coahulla Creek punt, Ringgold went 47 yards in five plays with Mason Parker kicking off a huge personal night by finding Malachi Hill for a 24-yard touchdown.
It was Hill's sixth TD grab of the season and the 12th TD pass this year for Parker, but the senior signal-caller was far from done.
He would finish the game 11 of 20 for 171 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception. He also carved up the Colts' defense with his feet, rushing eight times for 63 yards.
After an exchange of punts, the Colts tied the score with just over seven minutes to play before halftime. Quarterback Kace Kinnamon was crunched as he launched a pass, but the ball found Justin Baker in the endzone as the Colts briefly tied the game.
However, it wouldn't stay tied very long.
On the third play of Ringgold's next possession, Parker launched a deep pass to Ty Gilbert, who was wide open behind the defense for a 53-yard score.
The Tigers had to punt on their next possession, but caught a break when the Colts muffed the catch. Jordan Wideman recovered for Ringgold and, on the very next play, Parker hit Peyton Williams out of the slot for a 20-yard slant pass that resulted in another touchdown.
Up 21-7 with 7:39 left in the third quarter, the Tigers began at their own 11-yard line and took advantage of a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Kori Dumas would carry for 29 yards out of the wildcat formation to get the ball past midfield and, two plays later, Parker hit Dumas with a screen pass. The senior picked up a couple of key blocks and went 42 yards to make it 28-7 with 5:45 left in the period.
The Colts' next possession was stopped at midfield on a Bryson Bethune interception, caused by heavy pressure from linebacker Dre Morris on a blitz. Parker would go 35 yards on a read-option run on fourth down to set up his final touchdown pass of the night, a 5-yard strike to Williams on a crossing route along the back of the end zone.
The Tigers' defense put up the final points of the night. With the Colts just past the 50 with less than six minutes remaining, Gilbert jumped a route and picked off a Kinnamon pass before racing 61 yards for the score. It was the junior's third pick-six of the season.
A little history was made moments later as senior safety Kyle White delivered his 400th career hit, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Brady Gray.
Dumas had 12 carries for 94 yards as a very balanced Ringgold offense finished with 185 yards rushing to go with 171 through the air. Williams had a team-high five catches for 44 yards and kicker Landon Eaker was a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points with three touchbacks on kickoffs, despite blustery winds.
Kinnamon finished 11 of 21 for 115 yards with two interceptions, but he was just 3 of 11 for 13 yards in the second half. Baker had three catches for 41 yards, while Tyler Locklear was the Colts' ground game workhorse with 25 carries for 85 yards.
Ringgold will play its final regular-season home game next Friday night against Sonoraville, who got a last-second field goal to score a 24-21 come-from-behind home win over LaFayette.