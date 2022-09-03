Gordon Lee Trojans

A huge night from senior Nate Dunfee helped lift the Gordon Lee Trojans to their first victory of the season on Friday night, 46-22, at Southeast Whitfield.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Navy-and-White and also ended the Raiders' own two-game winning streak.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

