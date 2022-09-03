A huge night from senior Nate Dunfee helped lift the Gordon Lee Trojans to their first victory of the season on Friday night, 46-22, at Southeast Whitfield.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Navy-and-White and also ended the Raiders' own two-game winning streak.
Dunfee opened the night with a 38-yard TD run midway through the first quarter. Robert Henson connected with Harrison Walker for the 2-point conversion.
Southeast countered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Brady Ensley with 40 seconds left in the quarter to cut the lead to one. However, Dunfee returned the ensuing kick back 90 yards to put the Trojans in front 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Gordon Lee's quick-strike offense was on display in its next two series. Dunfee raced 82 yards for a score on the first play of the first series and Henson found a seam and went 63 yards for a score on the first play of the Trojans' next series. Bryson Johnson booted both extra points to increase the lead to 28-7.
Brayden Miles found Samuel Harper on a 9-yard TD pass with 4:13 left in the half, but Gordon Lee marched crisply down the field and got back on the board with four seconds left before the halftime horn as Dunfee hauled in a 5-yard pass from Kade Cowan to make it 34-14 at intermission.
The Trojans tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter just a minute apart. Dunfee got free for a 16-yard scoring run at the 7:03 mark, and Holt Roberts stepped in front of a pass from Miles and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown exactly 60 seconds later.
Southeast got the final points of the night on a 5-yard run by Miles with 10:03 left to play.
Gordon Lee collected 430 total yards, 395 coming on the ground, as 11 different backs got at least one carry. Dunfee, who finished with 289 all-purpose yards, rushed eight times for 184. Henson had 86 yards on three carries, while Roberts picked up 39 yards on six attempts.
Cowan was an efficient 3 of 5 in the air for 15 yards and the one score, while Henson completed his only pass attempt of the night for 20 yards. Dunfee also added 15 yards receiving on three catches.
Dalton Russell led the defense with 11 total tackles, while Roberts and Peyton Groce had eight apiece. The Raiders had just 235 total yards on offense, 119 rushing and 116 passing.
Gordon Lee (1-2) will take next Friday off before beginning the Region 6-AAA slate at home on Sept. 16 against Bremen.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.