The Gordon Lee Trojans stayed in the Region 6-AAA playoff hunt with a 47-27 victory over LFO Friday night at Tommy Cash Stadium.
A power outage delayed the start of the game for nearly 30 minutes, but the Trojans struck quickly once the game began. Nate Dunfee kicked off what would be a huge night for the senior as he got free for a 74-yard touchdown run just 1:24 into the game.
Robert Henson added to the lead on a 20-yard run with 49 seconds left in the opening period.
Both teams put up 13 points in the second quarter. Gordon Lee got touchdown runs of 67 and 17 yards from Dunfee, while quarterback Dylan Blankenship threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Warriors. He hit Gabe Helton for a 54-yard scoring strike and found Brent Bowman for 22 yards with 1:55 to play, reducing the deficit to 27-13 at intermission.
A 3-yard TD run by Helton at the 6:48 mark of the third quarter pulled LFO back to within seven points of the lead, but the Trojans put it away with 20 straight points in the fourth.
Brodie Genter, normally an offensive lineman, got the call at the goal line and scored from the fullback position just 41 seconds into the final quarter. Tyler Forester scored on a 9-yard run with exactly seven minutes to play, and Conner Whitman capped the scoring for Gordon Lee with a 6-yard run with 3:58 remaining.
LFO got on the board one final time as Helton scored his third touchdown of the night, this one from 31 yards out, with 3:03 left go.
The Trojans outgained the Warriors, 509-382, with Gordon Lee rushing for 495 yards. The visitors also enjoyed a big advantage on third down. They converted 8 of 12 attempts, while LFO was successful just 3 of 9 times.
Dunfee ran the ball 22 times for 264 yards to go with his three touchdowns. Holt Roberts had 15 carries for 91 yards, followed by Henson (4 for 36), Forester (6 for 30) and Whitman (4 for 28). A total of 13 different players had at least one carry for Gordon Lee.
Quarterback Kade Cowan attempted just two passes on the night and completed both, one to Dunfee (10 yards) and one to Forester (4 yards). Bryson Johnson connected on 5 of 7 PATs.
The Warriors got 262 yards passing from Dylan Blankenship on 16 of 33 attempts. He also picked up 36 yards on eight carries. Helton had four carries for 42 yards and Donnie Brown ran six times for 30 yards.
Bowman led the team with five catches for 70 yards. Brown had four receptions for 66 yards. Helton's TD pass came on his only catch of the night. Bryson Sullivan (3 of 4 PATs) had four catches for 45 yards, while Trevon Gott hauled in three passes for 39 yards.
Gordon Lee (3-4, 2-2) will enjoy an off week on Oct. 14 before returning to action a week later with a game at Adairsville. LFO (2-5, 1-3) will also be off next week. They will also get back to region play on Oct. 21 with a game at LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.