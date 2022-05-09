Kori Dumas spent the past two seasons making life miserable for opposing defensive coordinators and opposing defensive players tasked with trying to bring him down.
Now that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of defensive coaches in the Southern Athletic Association after the 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back officially signed with NCAA Division III Birmingham Southern College this past Wednesday.
“It feels good to commit to Birmingham-Southern,” Dumas said, flashing a big smile. “I hope to stay there for the next three to four years, grind it out and hopefully the future will be good.
“It’s close to home, only about three hours away, and the campus is nice. Birmingham is growing as a city too. It’s a new opportunity. I didn’t want to go too far (from home), but I like it...the gold and the black.”
After showing flashes of what he could do as a freshman, Dumas missed a large portion of his sophomore year with an injury. However, he bounced back in a major way in his final two seasons as a Tiger.
He broke out as a junior with 1,401 all-purpose yards — 916 on the ground — and 24 total touchdowns to earn first team honors in Region 6-AAA.
Then this past fall, he turned in a year to remember. He carried the ball 179 times for 1,376 yards, finishing the year with 1,637 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns, 13 on the ground.
One of those scores was a memorable 24-yard effort on a late fourth-and-seven call that sealed the Tigers’ first home playoff win since 2013, a 30-21 victory over visiting Hart County.
He was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year in 6-AAA and was the Catoosa County Offensive Player of the Year, while two other media outlets — RecruitGeorgia.com and Georgia High School Football Daily — placed him on their All-State honorable mention list for Class AAA.
“(BSC) is going to get an exclusive back that brings some power and speed and is just well-rounded,” Dumas said.
“Kori’s stats pretty much speak for themselves,” Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said. “We’ve had a lot of good running backs here, but this past season, he had one of the best seasons we’ve ever had by a running back. He’s hard-nosed and tenacious and if you give him the ball 30 times a game, he’s fine with it because he just gets better as the game goes on. He’s just a kid who we’ll miss tremendously. He was so consistent for us, just pounding the rock.
“He finished with above a 3.0 grade point average and really did a great job in his core curriculum. Plus, he’s a great kid. He’s going to make a great running back at Birmingham-Southern.”
Dumas said he plans to study business management and has his sights set on owning his own business in the future.