When it comes to tight ends, pass-catching techniques and blocking schemes can be taught.
However, there are some things that are just natural gifts. Things like height, soft hands and an aggressive mentality on the field.
It’s that combination of attributes, plus a few other intangibles, that Caden Dodson plans to use next season at North Carolina Wesleyan.
“It feels good,” he said during his signing day this past Wednesday. “It’s a lot of pressure off my chest, not having to worry about (college), so getting it out of the way is nice.”
Dodson stood out on the field in more ways than one for the Blue-and-White this past season. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, it was hard to overlook the big man on the end, but Dodson also made life difficult for opposing defenses as he was certainly not afraid to mix it up in the trenches.
“I like to block and I think I really can help (N.C. Wesleyan) out by sealing the edge and things like that,” he said. “Maybe I can catch a few passes too, but whatever they need, I’ll be ready to do.”
“Number one, Caden is a great kid with a great work ethic,” Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said. “He would rather block than catch passes, which is unusual for a tight end or wide receiver, but he loves blocking and he’s an aggressive blocker.
“He’s also a great student. He’s very intelligent and he’s a very hard worker. He was a big part of what we did because we could expand the edge with him. We gave people fits when they knew they had to bump out to him.”
Dodson’s physical nature wasn’t limited to just the gridiron either. After recovering from an injury early in the basketball season, he became a force down the stretch for the Tigers, who made a magical run in the region tournament before upsetting Region 8 champion Monroe Area in the first round of the state tournament.
The Battling Bishops from Rocky Mount, N.C. are coming off a 4-6 season in 2021 and play in the USA South Athletic Conference, alongside schools such as Maryville (Tenn.) and LaGrange (Ga.).
“It’s about eight hours from home, but it’s manageable,” Dodson added. “I can deal with it. My brother was about six hours from home (in college).
“When I went there, it felt like they were really interested in me. Their coach sat down and talked to me and had lunch with me. I like how it’s a smaller town, kind of like Ringgold.”
“He has lots of character and I think he’ll do a great job at North Carolina Wesleyan,” Akins added. “He did a great job for us this year.”
Dodson plans to study exercise science and hopes to one day become a physical therapist.