The Heritage Generals put on another outstanding defensive performance as they gutted out a 14-6 home win over Temple Friday night in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Both Heritage touchdowns came in the second quarter. The Generals blocked a punt deep in Tiger territory to help set up a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nick Hanson. Then, on Temple's ensuing drive, linebacker Zach Brown forced and recovered a fumble, which he returned 20 yards for another score.
Anderson Britton booted both extra points for the Generals.
The Tigers got on the board in the opening minute of fourth quarter on a 22-yard TD run by Phillip Johnson. However, Heritage would block the extra point attempt and kept the visitors off the board the rest of the way as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage will have another tough matchup on its hands next Friday as they travel to Dalton to take on Christian Heritage in what will also be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.