The Darlington Tigers got four Brinson Sumner field goals and the defense did not allow an offensive score as they took down Class AAAA Heritage, 20-7, in the first-ever football meeting between the two schools Friday night in Ringgold.
The Tigers opened the scoring with Sumner booting a 30-yard field goal. However, the lead would be short-lived as Heritage's Paxton McCrary returned a blocked punt 35 yards for a score. Anderson Britton's PAT put the Generals in front, 7-3.
Darlington would get a 35-yard field goal from Sumner later in the half, but still trailed by a point going into intermission.
But the Tigers would take the lead for good in the third quarter.
Running back Harrison Allen found the endzone on a 6-yard run before quarterback Patrick Shelley hit Jackson Floyd for the two-point conversion that put the Tigers in front for the first time, 14-7.
A stout Darlington defense would continue to keep Heritage out of the endzone for the rest of the game, while Sumner nailed a 33-yard field goal later in the third quarter before splitting the uprights with another 35-yarder in the fourth.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Darlington (3-1) will be back at home next Friday to face King's Ridge Christian, while Heritage (3-2) will take the week off to regroup after a second straight loss. They will open Region 7-AAAA play at Ridgeland on Oct. 16.