The Ridgeland Panthers fell to 0-2 for the third year in a row on Friday night, following a 52-7 home loss to Class AAAAAA Dalton.
Dalton (1-1) led 14-0 before the Panthers cut the lead in half with their lone touchdown of the night in the second quarter. Quarterback Chase Watkins scored on a short run, set up a 46-yard throw to Henry Ellis.
However, Dalton tailback Maurice Howard would rip off a 75-yard TD run moments later and the Catamounts would again before halftime to build a 28-7 halftime lead and never look back.
Howard finished with 14 carries for 224 yards, adding TD runs of 24 and 48 yards.
Watkins finished 9 of 14 passing for 131 yards, but was picked off twice. King Mason, Jr. was intercepted on his only throw of the game and Judd Anderson was also 0 of 1 through the air.
Ridgeland was held to 95 yards rushing on 27 carries. Ke'Sean Eubanks led the way with 57 yards on 15 attempts, while adding four catches for 35 yards. Jeremiah Turner had 26 yards on three rushes. Ellis had four receptions for 79 yards and Mason had one grab for 17 yards.
The Panthers will look to regroup this coming Friday night back at home against Ringgold (0-1), who opened its season with a 28-21 home loss to Heritage on Friday night. It will be the first gridiron meeting between the Panthers and Tigers since 2011.