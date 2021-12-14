Ridgeland High School announced through a press release on Tuesday afternoon that Ridgeland alum and former assistant coach Craig Pritchett has been named the new head football coach of the Panthers.
Pritchett, who played linebacker for Ridgeland in the mid-1990's, was a member of the first Ridgeland football teams to ever make the state playoffs and he was on the 1998 squad that was named Region 7-AAA co-champions.
He went on to play 43 games at Tusculum College from 1999-2003 and recorded 277 tackles, the sixth-most in school history at the time. A two-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection, he was a four-time team captain, leading the Pioneers to a 31-12 record and wins over three nationally-ranked opponents, including two over Carson-Newman.
The 2000 SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year, he helped TC to a 9-2 record, a No. 19 NCAA Division II national ranking and the program's first conference title as a senior. That season, he was named to the Daktronics All-Region Team and the D2football.com All-America Team.
He finished his undergraduate career with a 3.76 GPA in visual arts and was the conference's Football Scholar Athlete of the Year in both 2002 and 2003. He was also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and was recognized for numerous community service endeavors with his selection to the 2003 American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team. He was one of only 11 players from NCAA Division I (FCS), Division II, Division III and the NAIA to be selected.
In 2003, he was awarded the college's President’s Award and the Walter T. Dette Spirit Award. He graduated that same year with magna cum laude honors and was a nominee for the Eisenhower Scholar Society.
He was inducted into the Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame in Oct. of 2014.
He returned to Rossville after college as an assistant coach and was part of four region championships and seven state playoff appearances in 10 years in Happy Valley, including a berth in the 2012 Class AAAA state finals.
For the past seven years, he has served as head coach at Brevard (N.C.) High School. Taking over in 2015, he took a struggling program that went winless the year before and built it into a state contender with two region titles (2016, 2019), one region runner-up finish (2018), two 11-win seasons, one 10-win season and four state playoff appearances, including a trip to the state semifinals. His record at Brevard was 47-34.
"Ridgeland is eager to bring (in) Coach Pritchett's brand of football, which will focus on organization, commitment, and a high level of discipline," the press release said.
He becomes the 10th coach in Ridgeland history and replaces Kip Klein, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 season after 27 years with the program, the last three years as head coach. Klein guided the Panthers to a region title in 2019.
Ridgeland will also be moving from Class AAAA to Class AAA next season to join several local rivals as a part of Region 6.
Read more on Pritchett's hiring in the Dec. 22 edition of the Catoosa County News and the Walker County Messenger.