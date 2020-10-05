The LFO Athletic Department announced on Monday afternoon that Friday's Homecoming game with Coahulla Creek has been postponed.
This will be the second straight Friday night that Colts have had to cancel their game. Last week's scheduled Region 6-AAA game against North Murray was also postponed due to COVID-19.
The Dalton Daily Citizen reported that the Coahulla Creek-North Murray game, scheduled for this past Friday night, was postponed because of two positive tests within Coahulla Creek High School, which were reported last week. Officials from both schools met after learning of the positive tests and elected to postpone the game out of an abundance of caution.
LFO Athletic Director Chris Eaves said on Monday that coaches from LFO and Coahulla Creek are working to try and find a possible make-up date for the region contest. However, that could prove difficult has the two teams do not have a Friday open date on the same week for the rest of the season.
The regular season is scheduled to end on Nov. 20 with the state playoffs set to start on Nov. 27.
According to the rules of the GHSA, if a game postponed by COVID-19 is unable to be made up and completed, the game will be ruled a "no contest" and would not affect either team's overall record.
According to the LFO High School Facebook page, Homecoming festivities will be moved to Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 pm during the Red Feather Festival. Homecoming court participants need to be ready at the school at 5. Concessions and activities for the Red Feather Festival begin at 6 and the Homecoming parade and ceremony will begin at 7.
Those with questions should contact their class sponsor or the school.