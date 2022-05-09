Look up the word “unselfish” in the dictionary and don’t be surprised to see a picture of Ashton Clark next to it.
It’s a word that’s been used by several Ringgold High School football coaches and other coaches in and outside of the northwest Georgia area to describe Clark’s play on the field.
But this past Wednesday, at least for one night, Clark got a moment in the spotlight as he joined three other Tiger teammates in signing letters of intent with their future college programs.
“I’m really excited,” said the soft-spoken Clark just after inking his signature on a letter with LaGrange (Ga.) College. “I’m just happy to see everyone come out here and support me as I go to college and take the next step in my football career.
“I like the community at LaGrange, I like the coaches and just everything about it. It’s really nice there.”
At 6-feet and 255-pounds, Clark showed impressive agility and quickness for the Tigers all season long, in addition to being one of the strongest players on the team.
Clark was named an All-Region honorable mention selection in 6-AAA as an offensive lineman and he was a second team pick on the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team defense this past season, but said he will continue to play defensive tackle for the Panthers.
On defense, he routinely drew assignments from two opposing offensive linemen, and on the occasions he didn’t, he made opposing teams pay by winning one-on-one battles to the tune of 83 tackles this past fall.
“I’m pretty big, so I can clog up the running lanes or whatever (LaGrange) needs me to do,” he added.
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins also spoke of Clark’s strength and unselfish nature, while adding the word “tenacious” to describe his standout.
“Lots of times he would draw double-teams and he may not make many tackles the entire game, but it would free up our linebackers to make multiple tackles because he was drawing the double-teams,” the coach explained. “Opposing coaches have commented to me about how they knew they had to double-team him because they knew they couldn’t block him with a single player. When they doubled him, he just created a lot of conflict for offenses.
“He’s just a great kid too. He makes great grades and he’s the kind of kid who never has any discipline problems in school. He’s very quiet, but he’s very determined and he’s a great competitor.”
Clarks plans to study biology and eventually go into pre-dentistry.
LaGrange, a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference, was 2-8 last year and 2-6 in conference play.