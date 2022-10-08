Heritage Generals

The Cedartown Bulldogs came to Jeff Sims Field on Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in all of Class 4A and looked every bit the part as they shut out No. 10 Heritage, 42-0, in a Region 7-AAAA contest.

All the points were scored in the opening half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In