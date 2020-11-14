Jacob Brown had another huge game for LFO on Friday night, but the Warriors came up three points short in a 38-35 loss at Murray County.
Brown opened the scoring against the Indians with a 5-yard TD run, while Alec Gentry booted the first of three extra points to stake the Warriors to the early lead.
LFO tried to surprise the Indians with an onside kick, but the home team recovered and quarterback Kaleb Jones would burn the Warriors for a 51-yard touchdown run to tie the game, 7-7.
LFO got a 3-yard scoring run by Brown to go back in front, but Jones answered as he hit Tyson Leonard on an 11-yard scoring strike before scoring his second touchdown run of the night from 12 yards out late in the second quarter. A 2-point conversion by Aaron Flood gave Murray a 22-14 lead.
However, Brown broke loose mere seconds later on a 67-yard touchdown jaunt to cut the Indians' lead down to 22-20 at halftime. A game-tying conversion attempt came up short.
LFO received the second-half kickoff, but fumbled at its own 35-yard line shortly thereafter. Taylor Carrell made the Warriors pay for the miscue with a 17-yard scoring run and the extra point gave the Indians a 29-20 lead, which they would take into the fourth quarter.
Elber Romero booted a 32-yard field goal three minutes into the final quarter to add to the Indians' advantage and Murray came up with a big defensive play moments later as Carson Voiles intercepted a pass on the Warriors' ensuing drive.
But Voiles coughed up the ball during the return and LFO was able to pounce on the pigskin. Moments later, Brown busted through the defense on a 27-yard touchdown run and the PAT brought LFO to within five at 32-27 with half of the fourth quarter still to play.
Murray got its final points of the game on a 9-yard run by Voiles with around two minutes to play to make the score 38-27. However, Brown broke off a 41-yard run before scoring from 13 yards out. His conversion run with 50 seconds remaining cut the Indians' lead to 38-35.
However, Voyles would cover up LFO's onside kick attempt and the Indians were able to run out the clock.
Jones finished with 250 all-purpose yards, according to The Dalton Daily Citizen, while Brown rushed for 219 yards to go with his five touchdowns. It was Brown's third 200-yard rushing game this season, putting him over 1,000 total rushing yards for the year with one game left to play.
Murray County's season ended 4-6 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-AAA, while LFO (1-8, 1-6) will be looking to upset Adairsville next Friday night back at home at Tommy Cash Stadium.