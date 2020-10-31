A pair of long touchdowns runs by Jacob Brown couldn't over come three costly fumbles by the Warriors and LFO would drop a 33-13 decision to the North Murray Mountaineers Friday night in Chatsworth.
LFO (1-6, 1-4) fell behind 23-0 in the second quarter after three Mountaineer touchdowns and a safety, following a high snap on a punt deep in Warrior territory.
Brown would get the Red-and-White on the board with 4:22 left in the half on a 46-yard scoring scamper, but North Murray (4-2, 4-1) would get a 36-yard field goal from Owen Hannah in the closing seconds of the quarter to boost its lead to 26-7 at intermission.
Brown would burn North Murray again with a 39-yard TD run in the middle of the third quarter. However, an onside kick attempt would scooped up by the home team, who needed just two Cade Petty runs to cover the 52 remaining yards as add to the lead with just over seven minutes left in the period.
It would be the final points of the night as North Murray collected the important Region 6-AAA victory.
No individual statistics were available as of press time.
LFO will have a very quick turnaround as they get set to host Coahulla Creek this Tuesday night. The game was originally set for Oct. 9, but had to be moved after COVID-19 issues for the Colts.