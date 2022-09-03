Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers trailed by just eight points at halftime on Friday night. However, visiting North Murray exploded for 28 consecutive points in the third quarter and went on to a 56-19 win in the first-ever meeting between two schools on the gridiron.

North Murray opened up a 7-0 lead after the first quarter as Skyler Williams scored on a 2-yard run. Ridgeland countered early in the second quarter as quarterback Ethan Waters found the end zone on an 18-yard keeper. Gage Kohl's extra point knotted the game at 7-7.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

