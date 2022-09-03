The Ridgeland Panthers trailed by just eight points at halftime on Friday night. However, visiting North Murray exploded for 28 consecutive points in the third quarter and went on to a 56-19 win in the first-ever meeting between two schools on the gridiron.
North Murray opened up a 7-0 lead after the first quarter as Skyler Williams scored on a 2-yard run. Ridgeland countered early in the second quarter as quarterback Ethan Waters found the end zone on an 18-yard keeper. Gage Kohl's extra point knotted the game at 7-7.
The Mountaineers got short touchdown runs from quarterback Seth Griffin (2 yards) and tailback Judson Petty (9 yards) to open up a 14-point lead. But late in the first half, Waters hit William Tredy for a 36-yard scoring strike that pulled Ridgeland with an eight points of lead at intermission, 21-13.
The third quarter, though, belonged to North Murray.
Petty and Jadyn Rice both scored on touchdown runs, Williams hauled in a TD toss from Griffin following a Ridgeland fumble, and Griffin added another short scoring run to make it 49-13. The Mountaineers also recovered back-to-back onside kicks during the third quarter.
Ridgeland continued to fight and got a long pass play to Parker Metcalf to set up a 13-yard Ethan Waters-to-Darrian Burks touchdown reception in the final minute of the quarter. But that would be the final points of the night for the Panthers, while Griffin added another short TD run in the fourth to close out.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ridgeland (0-2) will have another tough test on its hands this coming Friday night when they travel to Boynton to take on former Region 7-AAAA foe Heritage. The Generals are 3-0 after a 48-14 win over LFO on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.