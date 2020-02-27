LFO senior player James Beddington announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he has committed to attending and playing football for the Purple Tigers of Sewanee.
Beddington (6-0, 235), who also played basketball for the Warriors, was been a force on the defensive line for the Red-and-White.
As a junior, he finished the 2018 season with 49 tackles (40 solo), including 20 tackles-for-loss, to go with seven sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.
He went on to be named the Catoosa County Co-Defensive Player of the Year that season and was a second team All-State pick in Class 3A by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.
Last fall, Beddington was a Catoosa County Dream Team first team pick and a second team pick on the All-Region (6-AAA) squad. He ended the season with 38 tackles, 34 assists and 14 tackles-for-loss from his end spot. In addition, he recorded two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick and another defensive touchdown.