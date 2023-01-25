Austin Crisp

Ringgold High School announced the hiring of Austin Crisp as the school's 15th head football coach on Tuesday afternoon. Crisp has served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

Ringgold High School Principal J.R. Jones announced on Tuesday that Austin Crisp has been tabbed as the program's new head football coach. Crisp has served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

A 2011 Gordon Lee graduate, Crisp served as an assistant at LaFayette High School before coming to Ringgold.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In