Ringgold High School Principal J.R. Jones announced on Tuesday that Austin Crisp has been tabbed as the program's new head football coach. Crisp has served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
A 2011 Gordon Lee graduate, Crisp served as an assistant at LaFayette High School before coming to Ringgold.
The Tigers have gone 22-11 with two state playoff appearances and one playoff win in the past three seasons with Crisp calling the plays. Ringgold's offenses have averaged 32 points a game over that span.
Ringgold's 2021 team won 10 games and made the second round of the playoffs by averaging 34.75 points a game, including 40 or more points five times. The 417 points were the second-most in a single season in team history, trailing only the 500 points scored by the Tigers in 2013 (11-3), who went to the Class AAA state semifinals.
Crisp is the 15th head coach at Ringgold, who will be starting the 89th year of football at the school this upcoming fall. This will be his first-ever head coaching job at the prep level.
He will be taking over for Robert Akins, who recently announced his retirement from coaching at Ringgold after 16 seasons, 97 total wins and eight trips to the state playoffs.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.