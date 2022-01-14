Some more postseason football awards have recently been handed out and several players in both Catoosa County and Walker County have been recognized.
The website RecruitGeorgia.com named Ringgold senior defensive back Kyle White as a first-team pick in Class AAA. White was also one of five finalists for the overall Player of the Year award in the classification.
White was the only first-team player from the area, but several more were named honorable mention, including his Tiger teammates Levi Gunn, Kori Dumas and Brandon Orman.
Also making the honorable mention list for Class AAA were LaFayette's Jaylon Ramsey and Coy Pendergrass.
Heritage had three players named honorable mention in Class AAAA. Those included Collin Swearingin, Kaden Swope and Anderson Britton.
Ridgeland's Jacob Klein represented the Panthers on the honorable mention list.
And in Class A Public, Gordon Lee players Penn Askew, Chandler Brown and Montgomery Kephart were all recognized as honorable mention selections.
Another website, Georgia High School Football Daily, announced its all-state teams for each classification on Friday and two local players were named.
Dumas was honorable mention as a running back in Class AAA, while Klein made the Class AAAA honorable mention list at offensive line.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.