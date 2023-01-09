Ringgold High School announced the retirement of head football coach Robert Akins on Monday afternoon.
Akins has coached for 44 years, spending 40 consecutive years as a head coach in four different states. He has spent the past 16 years at Ringgold.
"Coach Akins is appreciated for his leadership and hard work the past 16 years," RHS Principal J.R. Jones stated in a press release from the school. "He has set a standard of winning and building young men in our football program. He will be missed and difficult to replace."
He began his career as a head coach in Alabama at Mobile Christian, posting a record of 29-19 during his five years there (1980-1985). His 1983 team won the Alabama Christian Schools Association state championship.
After two years (6-14) at Hernando High School in Mississippi, the state where Akins was born, he took the job at Harding Academy in Memphis in 1987. He coached the Lions until 1995, going 34-55 and making the playoffs in his last three seasons.
He arrived in the Tri-State area in 1996 to famously take over at Boyd-Buchanan. The Buccaneers were 10 years removed from its last winning season and were just 9-41 in the five years prior to his arrival.
However, in his first season in Chattanooga, Akins engineered a memorable 11-1 campaign and guided the Bucs to the second round of the TSSAA Class 1A state playoffs. In 10 years at the school, he won 11 or more games six times and made the state quarterfinals or better seven times in an eight-year span.
Akins' best run with the Bucs came from 2002-2004 when they went 38-6 and made three straight state title game appearances. The 2003 season culminated with a 1A state crown after a 26-3 win over Donelson Christian Academy on a cold, windy night in Murfreesboro.
He finished 94-81 at BBS with nine state playoff appearances, three quarterfinal appearances, one semifinal appearance and a region championship to go with the state championship.
He was called away to Ringgold in 2007 and went 97-75 with the Tigers with eight state playoff appearances. Prior to his arrival, Ringgold had made just one state playoff appearance (2003) in the program's history.
The Tigers had nine winning seasons in Akins' time with the program. He leaves Ringgold as the second-winningest head coach in the history of the program in number of victories, trailing only the late Don Patterson, who won 132 games from 1969-1998.
One the big highlights of Akins' tenure at Ringgold was the 2013 season, in which the Tigers won 11 games and made it all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before a loss at third-ranked Washington County.
Ringgold has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. This past season, the Tigers went 7-4 after losing 21 seniors from a 10-win, second-round team in 2021.
During Akins’ time at RHS, he also served as a teacher, as an assistant principal, and as the school's athletic director. As the A.D., he was instrumental in the rebuilding of the Ringgold athletic complex after the April 2011 tornado that devastated the town.
Jones stated that a hiring committee has been established and a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
The 68-year-old Akins will finish out the school year at Ringgold before heading back closer to where he grew up in west Tennessee. Akins will be the new head of schools at Fayette Academy, a private school in Somerville, Tennessee, just a few miles east of Memphis.
Read more on this story in the Jan. 18 edition of the Catoosa County News and the Walker County Messenger.