Ringgold Tigers

Ringgold High School announced the retirement of head football coach Robert Akins on Monday afternoon.

Akins has coached for 44 years, spending 40 consecutive years as a head coach in four different states. He has spent the past 16 years at Ringgold.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

