Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers slipped to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Region 6-AAA with a 42-7 loss to the Adairsville Tigers at Bowers and Painter Field on Friday.

Adairsville (6-1 overall) is now 4-0 in region play.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

