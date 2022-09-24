Ringgold Tigers

The Adairsville Tigers, thought by many to be the team to beat in Region 6-AAA during the preseason, showed why on Friday night as they soundly defeated visiting Ringgold, 49-10.

The Green-and-Gold built a 28-3 lead at halftime and finished the game with 585 yards of total offense, more than 60 yards over their season average to date, while they held Ringgold to just 237 yards.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

