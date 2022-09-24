The Adairsville Tigers, thought by many to be the team to beat in Region 6-AAA during the preseason, showed why on Friday night as they soundly defeated visiting Ringgold, 49-10.
The Green-and-Gold built a 28-3 lead at halftime and finished the game with 585 yards of total offense, more than 60 yards over their season average to date, while they held Ringgold to just 237 yards.
The bulk of Adairsville's yards came on the ground. They rushed 36 times as a team for 408 yards, adding 177 in the air on 14 of 20 completions.
Chris Roper scored on runs of 20 and 18 yards and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Charlie Ray, while Ethan Blome had a 94-yard TD scamper, all in the first half.
Grayson Belcher hauled in a pair of short TD passes from Jonathan Gough in the third quarter, and Peyton Bowen added a 16-yard TD run early in the fourth.
Ringgold got three first-half points on a 30-yard Connor Niswonger field goal with 7:26 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Ross Norman finally got the Blue-and-White into the end zone as he scored on a 3-yard keeper with 6:32 left in the game.
Ringgold was limited to 101 yards on 31 carries, while the passing game finished with 136 yards on 15 of 31 completions with one interception.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (2-3, 1-1) will be at home next Friday night as they look to right the ship against Bremen. Meanwhile, Adairsville (4-1, 2-0) will travel to LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.