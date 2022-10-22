Gordon Lee Trojans

No team in 6-AAA had given the Adairsville Tigers much of a game through their first four region contests, but that would certainly change on Friday night.

The Gordon Lee Trojans stood toe-to-toe with the region bullies and traded punches for three quarters. However, the Tigers still had enough left in the tank in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-28 victory as they improved to 5-0 in region play.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

