No team in 6-AAA had given the Adairsville Tigers much of a game through their first four region contests, but that would certainly change on Friday night.
The Gordon Lee Trojans stood toe-to-toe with the region bullies and traded punches for three quarters. However, the Tigers still had enough left in the tank in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-28 victory as they improved to 5-0 in region play.
Adairsville opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run by Chris Roper less than a minute into the game. He added a 6-yard TD run at the 3:10 mark, but it came after a Kade Cowan-to-Sam Carswell 12-yard touchdown pass and Adairsville enjoyed just a seven-point lead after the opening stanza.
Cowan took to the air again midway through the second quarter, connecting with Nate Dunfee on a 21-yard scoring pass to tie the game. However, Adairsville quarterback Jonathan Gough hit Dillon Eaves on a 6-yard pass with just 24 seconds left in the half to stake the Tigers to a 21-14 advantage at the break.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the third quarter.
Cowan threw his third TD pass of the game, a 22-yard strike to Robert Henson, at the 8:17 mark. Adairsville countered with an 18-yd scoring run by Roper just 21 seconds later, but Tyler Forester found the end zone from five yards out with 3:01 left in the period and the Trojans and Tigers went into the fourth knotted up at 28 apiece.
But Adairsville would prove to be too strong down the stretch. Roper scored for the fourth time in the game on a 10-yard run just 30 seconds into the quarter and Gough capped the scoring with a 6-yard run at the 4:12 mark to finally put it away.
Adairsville finished with 476 yards of offense, 430 of which came on the ground. Ethan Blome ran 23 times for 218 yards, while Roper had 10 carries for 167. However, turnovers - two fumbles and one interception - helped keep Gordon Lee in the ball game.
The Trojans finished with 303 total yards and got a very nice night from Cowan, who was 10 of 16 in the air for 126 yards and no interceptions to go with his three scores. Dunfee had three catches for 49 yards and Carswell made three catches for 36 yards.
Dunfee also ran 17 times for 71 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season (1,034). Forester carried 12 times for 43 yards, while Holt Roberts had 11 carries for 48. Bryson Johnson connected on all four of his extra point attempts.
The Trojans (3-5, 2-3) will host Ridgeland next Friday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.