LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors fell behind 35-0 at halftime and endured a 49-13 loss at the hands of region favorite Adairsville in the 6-AAA opener for both teams Friday night in Bartow County.

The Tigers jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime and made it 42-0 just two minutes into the third quarter before LFO finally got on the board.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In