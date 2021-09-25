The weather may have turned cooler, but the Ringgold Tigers remain red hot.
Fans at Don Patterson Field got to see a record-setting performance Friday night as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime before finishing off a 78-0 victory over Murray County in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Senior running back Kori Dumas had 184 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns on just eight carries, all in the first half. Dumas rested the entire second half, as did the rest of the Tigers' starters.
Dumas opened up the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run just 90 seconds into the contest and he would add a 9-yard TD run with 5:54 left in the opening quarter.
The defense, which scored three touchdowns in last week's game, added two more scores to close out the opening period of play.
Ty Gilbert had his second pick-six in the last two weeks with a 22-yard return less than a minute after Dumas' second touchdown. Then, with 1:48 left in the opening quarter, Javon Coney scooped up a loose ball at the 30-yard line and sprinted the rest of the way to make it 27-0.
Landon Eaker drilled a 40-yard field goal 1:38 into the second quarter to add to the lead, and Dumas scored on an 80-yard scamper with 8:31 left in the half. A 15-yard scoring pass from Mason Parker to tight end Caden Dodson with 4:46 left in the half kept the momentum going and Dumas wrapped up his night with a 55-yard scoring run with 2:33 left before intermission.
Gilbert returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter back for a touchdown to make it 58-0 and Bryson Bethune got into the act a little later as he fielded a short punt and returned it 40 yards for another score.
Freshman tailback Kishaun Taylor gave Ringgold fans glimpse of the future with two final touchdown runs. He scored from 22 yards out with 57 seconds left in the third quarter and added a 33-yard TD run with 6:19 remaining in the contest.
No further individual stats were available as of press time.
The 78 points were the most scored by a Ringgold team in a single game in the program's history, dating back to 1934, while the Blue-and-White pitched back-to-back shutouts for the first time since consecutive blankings of Coahulla Creek (48-0) and Murray County (43-0) in 2014.
Ringgold, now 3-0 in region play, are 5-0 to start a season for the first time since the 1989 team began the year 6-0. The Tigers will face another tough road task next Friday night when they travel to Adairsville, who will come in to the game 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play, fresh off a 22-6 home win over LaFayette on Friday.
Information from ghsfha.org was used in this story.